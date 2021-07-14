The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree lo…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it th…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bring…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
For the drive home in Danville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, D…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.