Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.