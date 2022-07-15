Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
