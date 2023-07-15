The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.