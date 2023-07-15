The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2023 in Danville, VA
