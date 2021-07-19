 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

