Danville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Danville folks should be prepar…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.