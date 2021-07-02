Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2021 in Danville, VA
