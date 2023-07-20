The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to st…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How likely is it…