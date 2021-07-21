The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Pe…
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Danville folks should be prepar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's UV …