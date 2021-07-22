Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Pe…
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your p…
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's UV …