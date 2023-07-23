The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…