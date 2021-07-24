Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.