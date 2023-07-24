The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …