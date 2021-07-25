The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Pe…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Temps across Va. are at a six-year low so far in 2021, but still warmer than most of the 20th century
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Judging by recent years, it could seem like Virginia has experienced more in the way of cool and dry conditions in 2021.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's UV …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. P…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…