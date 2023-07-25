Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degr…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…