Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.