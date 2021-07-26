The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Smoke from wildfires burning across central Canada and the western United States is casting a hazy, potentially harmful pall over Virginia.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We…
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's UV …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. P…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Pe…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect d…