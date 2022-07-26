 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Danville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

