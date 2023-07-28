The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 104. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.