The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
The definition of a heat wave is murky, and varies from place to place. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on the topic and explains what one…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thoug…