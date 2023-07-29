The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 102. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.