Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
- Updated
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursd…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 t…
For the drive home in Danville: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can expect a very hot…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
This evening's outlook for Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Tues…