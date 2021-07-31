 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Danville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert