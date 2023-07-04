The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be…