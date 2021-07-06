Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Slight chance of a shower t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Thursd…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an …
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…