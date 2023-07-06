The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.