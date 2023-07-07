The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.