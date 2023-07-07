The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…