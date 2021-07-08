 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 8:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

