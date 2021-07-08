Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from THU 8:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.