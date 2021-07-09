 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

