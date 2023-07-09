The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Danville, VA
