Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.