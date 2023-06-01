The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Danville, VA
