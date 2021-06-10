The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. To…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Do…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 69F. Winds light and va…
For the drive home in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may con…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Satu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …