The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. To…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area wil…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 69F. Winds light and va…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Do…
For the drive home in Danville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Satu…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.