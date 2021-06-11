 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

