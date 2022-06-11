Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Danville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

