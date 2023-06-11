The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Danville. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. T…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …