Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Danville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the foreca…
This evening in Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The fore…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
This evening's outlook for Danville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…