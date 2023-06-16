The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …