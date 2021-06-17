Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening in Danville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Danville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures a…
For the drive home in Danville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Danville folks should be prepared for high tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variabl…
This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. It s…