Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Danville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance…
This evening in Danville: Mostly clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville Wednesday. It s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variabl…