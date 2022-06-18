The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thou…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions …
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can e…