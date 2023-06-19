Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.