Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Danville, VA
