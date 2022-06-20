Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 100 thou…
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of…
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danville area can e…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…