It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for t…
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…