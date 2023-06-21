Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.