Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for t…
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's weather f…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…