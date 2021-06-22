 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

Local Weather

