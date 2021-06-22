The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the foreca…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of …
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…
This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.