Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.