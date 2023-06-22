Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for t…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's weather f…