Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA
