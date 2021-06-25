Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it wi…
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the foreca…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 de…
This evening in Danville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of …
Danville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Danville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are project…