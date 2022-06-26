The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2022 in Danville, VA
