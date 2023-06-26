The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunsh…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's weather f…