Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.

