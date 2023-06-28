The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunders…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunsh…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrel…